Women's World Boxing Championships: Lovlina Borgohain becomes Champion, claims maiden gold in event

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lovlina becomes World champion

Women's World Boxing Championships: India's pugilist Lovlina Borgohain became the world champion on Sunday as she defeated Australia’s Caitlin Parker in the final bout. The star Indian ended the jinx of bronze medals as she won her maiden gold in the Worlds event in the 75 kg category.

Borgohain broke the jinx of winning bronze medals. She had earlier won three bronze, including two at the Worlds and one at Tokyo Olympics. She won the final of the Boxing Championships 2023 by a margin of 5-2.

“I am happy to win the gold and make India proud,” a relieved Lovlina said after her final bout. "I had two bronze in Worlds and one in the Olympics.

Worked really hard to change the colour. I am ecstatic to have changed the colour,” she said. "Ups and downs are part of life, but I took these as opportunities and worked hard and I have gold today," she added.

Notably, this is India's joint-best finish at the Worlds event in terms of Gold medals. India won four Gold medals in this event. Earlier, Nikhat Zareen won her second Gold medal. Zareen dominated the contest right from the first round as she won it by 5-0. The second round of the contest was a closely fought one but Zareen turned the game more in her favour in the final round of the match and won the title clash with a 5-0 score. Nikhat Zareen has joined an elite list featuring legendary pugilist Mary Kom. Zareen is only the second Indian after Kom to win World Championships two times in her career.

"I am very happy that I have become a world champion for the second time, especially in an Olympic category," Nikhat, who won the 52kg title last year, said after her bout. She said that this was one of the toughest bouts she faced and it was a roller-coaster bout. "Today's bout was the toughest for me, she is an Asian champion and my next target is Asian Games I might meet her, so I will work hard.

Latest Sports News