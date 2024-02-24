Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni headline sports personalities invited to Anant Ambani, Radhika pre-wedding event

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PTI Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and Captain Cool MS Dhoni headline the list of cricketers who have been invited to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event slated to be organised in Jamnagar, Gujarat from March 1 to March 3.

Anant, the youngest son of Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani, got engaged to Radhika in January 2023 and the two are expected to get hitched later this year.

India captain Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul and the Pandya brothers (Krunal and Hardik Pandya) have also been invited to attend the event.

Notably, the festivities include music, dance, visual artistry, carnival fun and a special surprise performance. Renowned Bollywood singer Arijit Singh, music composer duo Ajay-Atul and Punjabi singer, and actor Diljeet Dosanjh are slated to perform during the event.

Reports suggest that several eminent personalities like Bill Gates, Morgan Stanley and Mark Zuckerburg are also expected to witness the event.

Invitees from the cricketing fraternity:

Sachin Tendulkar and family, MS Dhoni and family, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Ishan Kishan

Invitees from the business domain:

N Chandra, Kumar Mangalam Birla and family including Ananya and Aryaman, Gautam Adani and family, Godrej Family, Nandan Nilekani, Sanjiv Goenka, Rishad Premji, Uday Kotak, Adar Poonawala, Sunil Mittal, Pawan Munjal, Roshni Nadar, Nikhil Kamath, Ronnie Screwvala, Dilip Sanghvi.

Invitees from the film & entertainment industry:

Amitabh Bachchan and family, Abhishek and Aishwarya, Rajnikanth and family, Shahrukh Khan and family, Aamir Khan and family, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Saif Ali Khan and family, Chunky Pandey and family, Ranveer Singh and Dipika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dikshit & Dr. Sriram Nene, Aditya and Rani Chopra, Karan Johar, Boney Kapoor and family, Anil Kapoor and family, Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor