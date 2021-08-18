Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NARENDRAMODI Ravi Dahiya tells PM Modi why he didn't let his opponent leave despite being bitten

Ravi Dahiya won a historic silver medal in the 57kg category at the Tokyo Olympics, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on the wrestler's performances throughout the Games.

The PM, in particular, lauded the fighting spirit of Dahiya during his bout against Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev, where the Kazakh wrestler bit him before Dahiya pinned him down.

PM Modi pointed out the incident and asked Dahiya how he was able to pin him down despite being bitten.

"If I would have left him he might have won the bout," replied Dahiya. The PM also asked the wrestler if any action was taken on Sanayev, but Dahiya said that there were no traces of blood at the point where he was bitten, and so no action was taken.

Even as Dahiya won the silver medal, the wrestler looked dejected on the podium. "I was not in pressure but I had gone to Tokyo with an aim of gold," Dahiya said.

PM Modi also interacted with Bajrang Punia, and praised the wrestler for his impressive performances despite knee injury.

Punia played in the bronze medal match after removing the tape on his knee, and told PM Modi that he didn't focus on his injury at the time as his primary goal was to win the medal.