Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 Day 12 Live Score: Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers Live Match Updates

On Day 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 Gujarat Giants will take on Haryana Steeler whiile Puneri Paltan will clash swords with Bengaluru Bulls at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre on Sunday.

India TV Sports Desk Written by: India TV Sports Desk
Bengaluru Updated on: January 02, 2022 19:13 IST
Gujarat Giants take on Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22
Image Source : PRO KABADDI LEAGUE

Gujarat Giants take on Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22

Gujarat's first 7

Haryana's starting 7

Battle of two of the finest defenders in PKL 8

Match details

Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22, Day 12

  • Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers
  • Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls

January 2 (Monday), 2022

7:30 PM IST

Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre

Live Streaming

As has been the case in the last seven seasons Pro Kabaddi League's 2021 edition will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network and Disney + Hotstar. 

Venue

Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre

Match timings

7:30 PM onwards

