New Year 2024: Events to look forward to for Indian sports in 2024, feat Paris Olympics, T20 World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY AND AIFF Indian cricket team players (L), Neeraj Chopra and Sunil Chhetri (R) in 2023

The year 2023 produced a lot of memories for Indian sports and also a few major heartbreaks for the fans. From tasting never-imagined glory at Asiad 2022 to heartbreaking defeat in the Cricket World Cup 2023 final at home, fans witnessed mixed emotions.

After unprecedented results in the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, the Indian athletes will eye bigger glory in 2024 with the Paris Olympics and other major sporting events in line. So, let's take a look at the top five sporting events to look forward to in the new year 2024.

2024 Paris Olympics

Image Source : GETTYIndia men's hockey team at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Paris will host the 33rd edition of the biggest multi-sport event in the world in July-August 2024. Summer Olympics have always been challenging for Indian athletes who have recorded only 35 medals since their first appearance in 1900.

However, Indian athletes produced their best-ever results with a record 7 medals in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and their recent historic performance at the Asian Games in Hangzhou is raising fans' expectations in Paris. Once again, javelin ace Neeraj Chopra will lead the Indian contingent but will be looking to bag another gold in the Olympics.

T20 Cricket World Cup 2024

Image Source : GETTY Indian men's cricket team at World Cup 2023

After a heartbreaking end to their campaign at Cricket World Cup 2023, the Indian men's team will get another chance to end their wait for the ICC trophy in 2024. West Indies and USA are set to host the T20 World Cup 2024 in June and once again India will enter the mega event as favourites.

The focus will be on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as the veteran duo didn't appear in a single T20I match in 2023. Suryakumar Yadav is currently leading the T20I team and the BCCI is yet to provide an official update on the team's leadership for the next T20 World Cup.

2023 AFC Asian Cup

Image Source : AIFF Indian men's football team during FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier

Indian men's football team witnessed a lot of growth in 2023 having won the Intercontinental Cup and SAFF Championship at home. Igor Stimac's men showed dominance on home soil by remaining unbeaten till their recent defeat against Qatar in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Round 2 match on November 16.

However, the Blue Tigers failed to prove their mettle in major tournaments like the Asian Games in 2023 and will be looking for better and improved results as they enter the 2023 AFC Asian Cup starting on January 12 in Qatar.

Sunil Chhetri-led side won all three games in the qualifier and will be eying a success at the biggest football tournament in Asia. India have drawn with Australia, Syria and Uzbekistan in Group B and are facing Kuwait, Qatar and Afghanistan in World Cup 2026 qualifiers throughout the year 2024.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Image Source : BCCI Indian women's cricket team vs England in December 2023

Indian women's cricket team won the gold medal at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou and the silver at the Commonwealth Games 2022 but their wait for the maiden ICC trophy continues. They failed to reach the final of the T20 World Cup 2023 in February but fared well in the bilateral series.

Bangladesh host the 2024 edition of the Women's T20 World Cup in September-October and the Women in Blue have enough time to prepare for the marquee event to end their wait for the ICC silverware.

IPL 2024 & WPL 2024

Image Source : GETTYIPL and WPL 2023 winners

For Indian cricket fans, nothing is bigger than the Indian Premier League and once again they will be eagerly waiting for the cash-rich league's 17th edition. The hype around the biggest T20 franchise league in the tournament remains unreal and that was witnessed during the IPL auction 2024.

From Hardik Pandya returning to Mumbai Indians as a new captain to a potential last season for legendary Chennai Super Kings leader MS Dhoni, the IPL 2024 is likely to be the best ever. The BCCI is reportedly looking at a March to May window to hold the IPL 2024.

Meanwhile, fans will get another treat as the second edition of the Women's Premier League is likely to be held in February. The tournament's inaugural edition witnessed instant success and will be much bigger and better in 2024 with new faces joining five teams.

Latest Sports News