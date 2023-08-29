National Sports Day 2023: List of Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awardees

Follow us on Image Source : INDIAN HISTORY PICS/ X Major Dhyan Chand

The Khel Ratna Award better known as the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award (formerly Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award) is India's highest sports honour and is conferred upon athletes who bring glory to the nation by virtue of their astounding performances across diverse disciplines. The award is presented to athletes every year on the momentous occasion of National Sports Day on August 29.



The President of India presents the honour to a distinguished set of athletes at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The award carries the prize money of INR 25 lakhs, a medal and a certificate. Here is the complete list of athletes who have received the honour over the years till 2022.



S. No. Athlete Sport Year 1 Sharath Kamal Table Tennis 2022 2 Manpreet Singh Hockey 2021 3 Sunil Chhetri Football 2021 4 Mithali Raj Cricket 2021 5 Manish Narwal Paralympic shooting 2021 6 Krishna Nagar Para-badminton 2021 7 Pramod Bhagat Para-badminton 2021 8 Sumit Antil Para-athletics 2021 9 Avani Lekhara Paralympic shooting 2021 10 P. R. Sreejesh Hockey 2021 11 Lovlina Borgohain Boxing 2021 12 Ravi Kumar Dahiya Freestyle wrestling 2021 13 Neeraj Chopra Athletics 2021 14 Rani Rampal Hockey 2020 15 Rohit Sharma Cricket 2020 16 Mariyappan Thangavelu Paralympic high jump 2020 17 Manika Batra Table tennis 2020 18 Vinesh Phogat Freestyle wrestling 2020 19 Bajrang Punia Freestyle wrestling 2019 20 Deepa Malik Paralympic (shot put, javelin, others) 2019 21 Virat Kohli Cricket 2018 22 Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Weightlifting 2018 23 Sardar Singh Hockey 2017 24 Devendra Jhajharia Paralympic javelin 2017 25 P. V. Sindhu Badminton 2016 26 Sakshi Malik Freestyle wrestling 2016 27 Jitu Rai Shooting 2016 28 Dipa Karmakar Gymnastics 2016 29 Sania Mirza Tennis 2015 30 Ronjan Sodhi Shooting 2013 31 Yogeshwar Dutt Freestyle wrestling 2012 32 Vijay Kumar Shooting 2012 33 Gagan Narang Shooting 2011 34 Saina Nehwal Badminton 2010 35 Sushil Kumar Freestyle wrestling 2009 36 Vijender Singh Boxing 2009 37 Mary Kom Boxing 2009 38 Mahendra Singh Dhoni Cricket 2007 39 Manavjit Singh Sandhu Shooting 2006 40 Pankaj Advani Billiards and Snooker 2005 41 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Shooting 2004 42 Anju Bobby George Athletics 2003 43 Anjali Bhagwat Shooting 2002 44 K. M. Beenamol Athletics 2002 45 Abhinav Bindra Shooting 2001 46 Pullela Gopichand Badminton 2000 47 Dhanraj Pillay Hockey 1999 48 Jyotirmoyee Sikdar Athletics 1998 49 Sachin Tendulkar Cricket 1997 50 Leander Paes Tennis 1996 51 Nameirakpam Kunjarani Weightlifting 1995 52 Karnam Malleswari Weightlifting 1994 53 Pushpendra Kumar Garg Yachting (Team event) 1993 54 Homi Motivala Yachting (Team event) 1993 55 Geet Sethi Billiards 1992 56 Viswanathan Anand Chess 1991

