Tuesday, August 29, 2023
     
  National Sports Day 2023: List of Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awardees

The Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award is regarded as one of the top honours in India and is presented to athletes who bring laurels to the nation by their stupendous display.

Updated on: August 29, 2023 11:52 IST
The Khel Ratna Award better known as the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award (formerly Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award) is India's highest sports honour and is conferred upon athletes who bring glory to the nation by virtue of their astounding performances across diverse disciplines. The award is presented to athletes every year on the momentous occasion of National Sports Day on August 29.


The President of India presents the honour to a distinguished set of athletes at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The award carries the prize money of INR 25 lakhs, a medal and a certificate. Here is the complete list of athletes who have received the honour over the years till 2022.
 

S. No. Athlete Sport Year
1 Sharath Kamal Table Tennis 2022
2 Manpreet Singh Hockey 2021
3 Sunil Chhetri Football 2021
4 Mithali Raj Cricket 2021
5 Manish Narwal Paralympic shooting 2021
6 Krishna Nagar Para-badminton 2021
7 Pramod Bhagat Para-badminton 2021
8 Sumit Antil Para-athletics 2021
9 Avani Lekhara Paralympic shooting 2021
10 P. R. Sreejesh Hockey 2021
11 Lovlina Borgohain Boxing 2021
12 Ravi Kumar Dahiya Freestyle wrestling 2021
13 Neeraj Chopra Athletics 2021
14 Rani Rampal Hockey 2020
15 Rohit Sharma Cricket 2020
16 Mariyappan Thangavelu Paralympic high jump 2020
17 Manika Batra Table tennis 2020
18 Vinesh Phogat Freestyle wrestling 2020
19 Bajrang Punia Freestyle wrestling 2019
20 Deepa Malik Paralympic (shot put, javelin, others) 2019
21 Virat Kohli Cricket 2018
22 Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Weightlifting 2018
23 Sardar Singh Hockey 2017
24 Devendra Jhajharia Paralympic javelin 2017
25 P. V. Sindhu Badminton 2016
26 Sakshi Malik Freestyle wrestling 2016
27 Jitu Rai Shooting 2016
28 Dipa Karmakar Gymnastics 2016
29 Sania Mirza Tennis 2015
30 Ronjan Sodhi Shooting 2013
31 Yogeshwar Dutt Freestyle wrestling 2012
32 Vijay Kumar Shooting 2012
33 Gagan Narang Shooting 2011
34 Saina Nehwal Badminton 2010
35 Sushil Kumar Freestyle wrestling 2009
36 Vijender Singh Boxing 2009
37 Mary Kom Boxing 2009
38 Mahendra Singh Dhoni Cricket 2007
39 Manavjit Singh Sandhu Shooting 2006
40 Pankaj Advani Billiards and Snooker 2005
41 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Shooting 2004
42 Anju Bobby George Athletics 2003
43 Anjali Bhagwat Shooting 2002
44 K. M. Beenamol Athletics 2002
45 Abhinav Bindra Shooting 2001
46 Pullela Gopichand Badminton 2000
47 Dhanraj Pillay Hockey 1999
48 Jyotirmoyee Sikdar Athletics 1998
49 Sachin Tendulkar Cricket 1997
50 Leander Paes Tennis 1996
51 Nameirakpam Kunjarani Weightlifting 1995
52 Karnam Malleswari Weightlifting 1994
53 Pushpendra Kumar Garg Yachting (Team event) 1993
54 Homi Motivala Yachting (Team event) 1993
55 Geet Sethi Billiards 1992
56 Viswanathan Anand Chess 1991

 

