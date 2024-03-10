India TV Sports Wrap on March 10: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India TV Sports Wrap.

The fiery pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy has moved into the men's doubles finals of the ongoing French Open and to an extent reduced the disappointment of the Indian fans after the loss of Lakshya Sen in the semis of the men's singles. On the cricketing front, Vidarbha and Mumbai are going to lock horns with each other in the finals of the Ranji Trophy starting Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy advance into French Open 2024 final

The Indian pair hammered the South Korean duo of Seo Seung Jae and Kang Min Hyuk in straight sets 21-13, 21-16 to win the semis.

India claim top spot in ICC Test rankings

India have become the new world No. 1 ranked side in the ICC Men's Test rankings.

Mumbai Indians claim top spot in WPL

Mumbai Indians' seven-wicket over Gujarat Giants has propelled them to the top of the points table.

Lakshya Sen crashes out of French Open

Lakshya Sen lost to Kunlavut Vitidsarn 22-20, 21-13, 21-11 in the men's singles semis of the French Open.

Vidarbha win the toss and choose to field in Ranji Trophy final

Vidarbha have won the toss in the final of the Ranji Trophy and have asked Mumbai to bat first.

Islamabad United to face Multan Sultans in PSL

United will take on Sultans in the 27th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League season nine in Rawalpinidi on Sunday.

PCB approaches Shane Watson for head coach role

As per reports, the Pakistan Cricket Board has auditioned Shane Watson for the head coach role of the senior men's team.

Rohit Sharma lauds BCCI's effort to prioritise Test cricket

The India captain took to the social media platform 'X' to praise the efforts of the BCCI in incentivising players for playing Test cricket.

Delhi Capitals to lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in WPL