India TV Sports Wrap on September 19: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Afghanistan beat South Africa for the first time in international cricket as they won the first ODI of the three-match series in Sharjah. Afghanistan's spin twins Allah Ghazanfar and Rashid Khan picked a cumulative five wickets as they helped their side bowl the Proteas out for 106. Afghanistan have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. On the other hand, India began their home Test season against Bangladesh in cloudy Chennai on Thursday a but collapse as Hasan Mahmud ran riot. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

India begin their Test season against Bangladesh in Chennai

India kicked off their long Test-match season in Chennai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday, September 19 against Bangladesh. In cloudy conditions, Bangladesh opted to field first and had India three down early.

Sri Lanka bowled out for 305, New Zealand have a challenge in front

Sri Lanka continued from their overnight score of 302/7 but couldn't add much as William O'Rourke completed his five-wicket haul. Sri Lanka were folded for 305. New Zealand played just one over before rain halted the play.

England take on Australia in first ODI of the three-match series

Harry Brook will make his England captaincy debut as the hosts take on Australia in a five-match ODI series starting in Nottingham on Thursday, September 19.

South Africa suffer their first loss to Afghanistan in international cricket

Afghanistan spun a web with teenager Allah Ghazanfar and Rashid Khan running riot in Sharjah as South Africa were reduced to 37/7 before being bowled out for 106. Afghanistan recorded their first-ever win in international cricket against South Africa by 6 wickets.

South Africa equalled Afghanistan's record for most wickets lost in opening powerplay in ODIs

South Africa were 37/7 inside the powerplay as they equalled the record for most wickets lost in the opening powerplay. Afghanistan previously were 47/7 against Zimbabwe at this very ground in an ODI in 2016.

Pakistan women record their highest total in women's T20Is, level series

Pakistan women's team achieved its highest score in T20Is as they came back strongly in the three-match series in the second match against South Africa to take it to the decider after losing the opener.

Australia to take on New Zealand women in three-match T20I series