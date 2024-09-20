India TV Sports Wrap on September 20: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : AP/INDIA TV R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja led India's comeback on Day 1 of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai while New Zealand reduced the deficit to just 50 on Day 2 against Sri Lanka

R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja led India's comeback on Day 1 of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai on Thursday, September 19 after the hosts found themselves in troubled waters at 144/6. The duo has already stitched an unbeaten 195-run stand and will be keen to extend India's advantage on Day 2. On the other hand, New Zealand reduced the deficit to just 50 with Tom Latham and Kane Williamson smashing half-centuries on Day 2 against Sri Lanka in the first Test with Daryl Mitchell batting on 41. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

R Ashwin, Jadeja peg back Bangladesh, India aim to extend advantage

From 144/6 to 336/6, it was a a comeback for the ages for the Indian team as Bangladesh found out why the two-time World Test Championship finalists haven't lost a series at home for 12 years now. The unbeaten 195-run stand saw R Ashwin smash his sixth Test century and Ravindra Jadeja inch closer to his fifth.

New Zealand respond in style with bat after folding Sri Lanka quickly

Tom Latham, Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell starred with the bat after New Zealand bowled out Sri Lanka for 305 to reduce the deficit to just 50 on Day 2 of the first Test. Mitchell is still unbeaten and will aim to combine with the middle and lower order to get his side to position of strength.

Phoebe Litchfield leads Australia to easy win, 1-0 lead

Australia took a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20 series against Sophie Devine-less New Zealand with a five-wicket win in the opener in Mackay on Thursday, September 19.

Pakistan to take on South Africa in series decider in Multan

Pakistan came back well in the second T20I to level the three-match series against South Africa while registering their highest total in women's T20Is. The series is 1-1 all and set up for a thrilling finish in the decider on Friday, September 20.

South Africa aim to come back strongly after surrender in the first ODI

Regular skipper Temba Bavuma is expected to return as South Africa look to come back hard against South Africa in the second ODI of the three-match series in Sharjah. The Proteas were shot out for 106, their joint-seventh lowest total in ODIs.

Duleep Trophy 2024: Shashwat Rawat keeps India A alive with ton; Samson fires for India D

At 36/5, India A were losing the plot in Duleep Trophy Round 3 match against India C before Shashwat Rawat led his side's recovery with a century. In the other encounter, unbeaten Sanju Samson with a sparkling 83-ball 89 took India D to a position of power after the fifties from Devdutt Padikkal and KS Bharat. Skipper Shreyas Iyer recorded another duck.

Fakhar Zaman, Lockie Ferguson and Jason Roy among new signings for ILT20

Desert Vipers signed up Fakhar Zaman and Lockie Ferguson among the new names ahead of the third edition of the International League T20 in 2025 in the UAE. Jason Roy, Adil Rashid, Matthew Wade and Gus Atkinson were among the stars picked by Sharjah Warriors while Abu Dhabi Knight Riders added Afghanistan's Allah Ghazanfar and West Indies duo of Roston Chase and Gudakesh Motie to their roster. ILT20 2025 kicks off on January 11 next year.

Australia take 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series

Travis Head with an unbeaten 154 and Marnus Labuschagne with an all-round show that saw him score a fifty, take three wickets and four catches helped Australia chase down 316 in a canter against England in the ODI series opener at Trent Bridge on Thursday, September 19.

Travis Head breaks Rohit Sharma and Shane Watson's record

Travis Head slammed an unbeaten 154 off just 129 balls which is the highest for an Australian in an ODI in England. Also Head's 154* was the highest individual score in a run-chase in an ODI at Trent Bridge, as he surpassed Rohit Sharma's 137, who held the previous record.

Gukesh, Arjun star in India's comfortable win over Iran in Chess Olympiad