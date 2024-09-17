Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Commonwealth Games 2026's future has been in doubt ever since Victoria pulled out of hosting the event last year

A scaled-down version of the Commonwealth Games is set to take place in Glasgow again, after 2014. After the likes of cities like Victoria, Gold Coast and Malaysia refusing to host the multi-sport event, Glasgow is likely to be announced as the official host. Glasgow has come on board, but the number of events are likely to be restricted to 10, which is a huge drop from 18 in 2014 when Glasgow hosted the event the last time and 19 in Birmingham in 2022.

Sanjay Singh, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief confirmed to India TV that the number of events will not be more than 10 after being communicated the same by Commonwealth Federation CEO Katie Sadlier.

"CWG CEO told me in the meeting that the organisers in Glasgow are saying that they won't be able to host more than 10 sporting events and which events will take place is yet to be finalised. There is still 50-50 chance of Wrestling being considered for CWG," Singh said when asked about wrestling's chances of featuring in CWG 2026.

After the costs kept increasing, Victoria cancelled CWG in Australia last year in July. The offer went to Gold Coast then and the mayor confirmed that Queensland won't be hosting it while mentioning that the vision of the state and federal governments didn't align with one of the organisers. Malaysia rejected it too and now the Scottish Government is on the heels of getting a multi-million dollar investment as compensation from Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA).

“We commend Commonwealth Games Australia for making this generous multi-million-pound offer,” Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) president Chris Jenkins said in a statement ahead of CGA's meeting with the Scottish government for the decisive call on the event.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) is set to fund Scotland's Government almost $200 million for hosting the event, out of the money the Victorian government paid as compensation – $380m. The Scottish Government had pledged that not a penny will be used out of public purse for hosting the event.