India TV Sports Wrap on September 18: Today's top 10 trending news stories

AFG vs SA ODI series gets underway today while Rohit Sharma's successor in Tests is picked by Raina and Rayudu.

Cricketing season returns after a significant gap as the first Test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka gets underway today while Afghanistan will also face South Africa for the first time in history in bilateral series. India are gearing up for the first of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh in Chennai. All this and a lot more in today's India TV Sports Wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Suresh Raina picks India's next Test captain after Rohit Sharma

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina has backed KL Rahul to be India's next Test captain after Rohit Sharma. Notably, Rahul has led India in three Tests already winning two and losing one game.

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma ruled out of first ODI vs Afghanistan, Aiden Markram named stand-in skipper

South Africa have been dealt a huge blow with their skipper Temba Bavuma being ruled out of the first ODI against Afghanistan. Aiden Markram will lead South Africa in his absence.

New Zealand face Sri Lanka in first of two-match Test series in Galle

After the one-off Test against Afghanistan got washed out without a ball bowled, New Zealand face Sri Lanka today in the first Test in Galle.

Afghanistan lock horns against South Africa in a bilateral series for the first time in history

Afghanistan are set to lock horns against South Africa for the first time in bilateral series starting from today. The two teams have met each other twice in World Cups with South Africa winning both the matches.

Ambati Rayudu picks superstar cricketer to lead India in Tests after Rohit Sharma

Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu has picked fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah to become India's next Test captain after Rohit Sharma. Bumrah has so far led India in only one Test and the team ended up losing the game.

Barbados Royals thrash St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by nine wickets in CPL 2024

Barbados Royals have thrashed the struggling St Kitts and Nevis Patriors by nine wickets in the ongoing CPL edition. This is the seventh loss in eight matches for the Patriots and they are languishing at the bottom of the table.

Kylian Mbappe stars in Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Stuttgart in Champions League

Kylian Mbappe scored a crucial goal in his first Champions league match for Real Madrid as they won the match by 3-1 margin against Stuttgart.

Adam Zampa unsure of playing Test cricket for Australia

Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa is set to play his 100th ODI for Australia tomorrow. However, he is unsure whether he will ever be able to play Test cricket for his country.

CGF delighted as the Scottish government backs CWG 2026 in Glasgow

Glasgow has received backing from the Scottish government to host a "scaled-down" version of the Commonwealth Games in 2026, a "delighted" Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) said on Tuesday.

Manchester United thrash third division Barnsley 7-0 in English League Cup