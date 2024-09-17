India TV Sports Wrap on September 17: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : LEICESTERSHIRE/HOCKEY INDIA Ajinkya Rahane has been ruled out of the rest of the County Championship for Leicestershire due to a couple of niggles while India will face China in the final of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

Senior India batter Ajinkya Rahane has been ruled out of the rest of the County Championship for Leicestershire due to a couple of niggles. Rahane, who scored 378 runs for Leicestershire in the County Championship in 10 innings, will miss the final two games for his side. On the other hand, the defending champions India will face China in the final of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in China on Tuesday, September 17. India beat South Korea 4-1 in the semi-final. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Jos Buttler doesn't think IPL's impact player rule is taking all-rounders away from T20s

England's regular captain told TOI that all-rounders are necessary for T20 cricket and he doesn't think that IPL's impact player rule is taking them away from the format. England have included the likes of Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton and Brydon Carse to their white-ball squads recently.

Ajinkya Rahane to miss the rest of County Championship

Muhammad Haris' strange response goes viral

Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Muhammad Haris' strange response of him being content that his side lost has become a viral sensation on the internet. Haris' Stallions were shot out for 105 chasing 232 against the Markhors.

India to take on China in the Champions Trophy final

Indian men's hockey team will look to defend its Asian Champions Trophy title in China as they take on the hosts in the final. India beat South Korea in the semi-final while China got past Pakistan in penalty shootout.

South Africa women prevail against Pakistan in T20 series opener

Tazmin Brits and Marizanne Kapp starred in South Africa's 10-run win in the series opener against Pakistan women. On a tough surface, South Africa scored 132 but Pakistan failed to chase it down.

Dinesh Karthik tips Harshit Rana to be on the plane to Australia

Dinesh Karthik on his show 'HeyCB with DK' for Cricbuzz has tipped KKR and Delhi pacer Harshit Rana to be on the plane to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Karthik said that the overspin he gets on the ball and the way he uses his height might be crucial for India on those bouncy wickets and Harshit has been impressive for India D in the Duleep Trophy.

Arjun Tendulkar picks 9 wickets for Goa CA XI in invitational tournament

Arjun Tendulkar, the left-arm pacer, wreaked havoc on Karnataka in the Dr (Capt) K Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament, also known as the KSCA Invitational. Playing for the Goa CA XI, Arjun picked up nine wickets, leading his team to a win by an innings and 189 runs.

Santosh Kashyap appointed Indian women's football team coach

All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirmed the appointment of Santosh Kashyap as the new head coach of the senior women's national team. Kashyap, who was assistant coach at ISL side Odisha FC, replaced Chaoba Devi.

Sakshi Mallik, Aman Serawat announce WCSL, WFI says, 'won't approve it'