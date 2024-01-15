India TV Sports Wrap on January 15: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Axar Patel, Rohit Sharma and Rodrygo

India defeated Afghanistan in the second T20I of the three-match series to take an unassailable 2-0 lead. Another special show by Shivam Dube, coupled with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Axar Patel, helped the Men in Blue emerge victorious in Indore. Sri Lanka edged past Zimbabwe in the 1st T20I of a three-match series on the final delivery. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on January 15.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

India take unassailable 2-0 lead with six-wicket win over Afghanistan

India defeated Afghanistan in the second T20I of the ongoing three-match series to clinch the series

Fan at Holkar Cricket Stadium breaches security to hug and touch Virat Kohli's feet, gets detained

A fan at the Holkar Cricket Stadium breached the security to hug and touch Virat Kohli's feet in the IND vs AFG game. He got detained

Sri Lanka edge past Zimbabwe on final ball of 1st T20I in Colombo

Sri Lanka defeated Zimbabwe on the final ball of the 1st T20I as they chased the 144-run target

Daniil Medvedev cruises into second round of Australian Open with walkover against Terence Atmane

Daniil Medvedev received a walkover against Terence Atmane as the latter got injured during the opening round clash

U19 World Cup 2024 to be telecast on Star and not Zee for now

The U19 World Cup is all set to be get telecast on Star

Paarl Royals edge past Pretoria Capitals in run scoring-fest

In the SA20 league, Paarl Royals defeated Pretoria Capitals in a high-run scoring fest at SuperSport Park

Girona settle for 0-0 draw with last-placed Almeria in Spanish League

Spanish League topper Girona were held for a 0-0 draw by Almeria in the Spanish League

Real Madrid win Spanish Super Cup with 4-1 win over Barcelona

Vinícius Júnior's hattrick helped Real Madrid win the Spanish Super Cup final 4-1 against Barcelona

Haryana Steelers beat Tamil Thalaivas 36-31, Dabang Delhi-Patna Pirates settle for tie

Haryana Steelers defeated Tamil Thalaivas 36-31, while Dabang Delhi and Patna Pirates settled for a 39-39 tie

Coco Gauff cruises into second round with win over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova