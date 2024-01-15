India TV Sports Wrap on January 15: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India defeated Afghanistan in the second T20I of the three-match series to take an unassailable 2-0 lead. Another special show by Shivam Dube, coupled with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Axar Patel, helped the Men in Blue emerge victorious in Indore. Sri Lanka edged past Zimbabwe in the 1st T20I of a three-match series on the final delivery. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on January 15.
Top 10 Trending Sports Stories
India take unassailable 2-0 lead with six-wicket win over Afghanistan
India defeated Afghanistan in the second T20I of the ongoing three-match series to clinch the series
Fan at Holkar Cricket Stadium breaches security to hug and touch Virat Kohli's feet, gets detained
A fan at the Holkar Cricket Stadium breached the security to hug and touch Virat Kohli's feet in the IND vs AFG game. He got detained
Sri Lanka edge past Zimbabwe on final ball of 1st T20I in Colombo
Sri Lanka defeated Zimbabwe on the final ball of the 1st T20I as they chased the 144-run target
Daniil Medvedev cruises into second round of Australian Open with walkover against Terence Atmane
Daniil Medvedev received a walkover against Terence Atmane as the latter got injured during the opening round clash
U19 World Cup 2024 to be telecast on Star and not Zee for now
The U19 World Cup is all set to be get telecast on Star
Paarl Royals edge past Pretoria Capitals in run scoring-fest
In the SA20 league, Paarl Royals defeated Pretoria Capitals in a high-run scoring fest at SuperSport Park
Girona settle for 0-0 draw with last-placed Almeria in Spanish League
Spanish League topper Girona were held for a 0-0 draw by Almeria in the Spanish League
Real Madrid win Spanish Super Cup with 4-1 win over Barcelona
Vinícius Júnior's hattrick helped Real Madrid win the Spanish Super Cup final 4-1 against Barcelona
Haryana Steelers beat Tamil Thalaivas 36-31, Dabang Delhi-Patna Pirates settle for tie
Haryana Steelers defeated Tamil Thalaivas 36-31, while Dabang Delhi and Patna Pirates settled for a 39-39 tie
Coco Gauff cruises into second round with win over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova
American star Coco Gauff has made her way into the second round of the Australian Open after win over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova