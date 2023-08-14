India TV Sports Wrap on August 14: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Top 10 Trending sports news

Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran and Romario Shepherd landed a knockout punch to India in the 5th T20I of the West Indies vs India series in the Caribbean and USA. Chasing a target of 166 in the deciding game, Bradon King's 85* and Nicholas Pooran's 47 got West Indies over the line. This was their first win in a two-plus T20I series against India. In the other world, the Indian Men's hockey team received a big boost in the FIH rankings after clinching the Asian Champions Trophy 2023. Here are all the top 10 trending news on August 14.

IND vs WI 5th T20I: India suffer embarrassing defeat to concede first T20I series loss in two years

West Indies defeated India in the 5th T20I by 8 wickets to win the series by 3-2. This was India's first T20I series loss in 25 months.

'One series here and there doesn't matter': Hardik Pandya on India's 2-3 loss to West Indies

India T20I captain Hardik Pandya stated that this series was a learning one getting a desired result at all times does not matter.

'It is difficult to put in words': Powell dedicates series win against India to Caribbean people

West Indies T20I captain Rovman Powell was elated after beating India. He dedicated the win to the Caribbean people

Sanju Samson achieves huge milestone in T20 cricket; joins Gayle, Dhoni and Kohli in elite list

Sanju Samson achieved a huge milestone despite a modest outing in the T20I series. He got to the 6000-run mark in T20Is, joining the cricket greats in the list.

IND vs WI 5th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav surpasses KL Rahul in list of most T20I runs after 50 innings

Suryakumar Yadav surpassed KL Rahul in the list of most T20I runs after 50 innings. He has 1841 runs and is only behind Virat Kohli in the list of Indians.

Shubman Gill equals KL Rahul's unwanted record in T20Is after 4th single-digit score in WI series

Shubman Gill equalled the record of most single digit scores in a T20I series by Indians. He came level with KL Rahul.

From Tilak Varma to Kuldeep Yadav, five key takeaways from Hardik Pandya team's loss to West Indies

Tilak Varma and Kuldeep Yadav were among a few Indians to star despite a disappointing series loss to West Indies

India men's hockey team boost to no.3 position in FIH rankings after Asian Champions Trophy 2023 win

After winning the Asian Champions Trophy, Indian hockey team has climbed to the Number 3 spot in FIH rankings

Don't think Ishan Kishan...: Ex-AUS bowler names his picks for No. 4 spot for India in Rahul, Iyer

Former Aussie bowler Brad Hogg has named a new candidate for India's No.4 spot. It is not Kishan Kishan in place of KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer

'I don't know about that' - Yashasvi plays down 'Gill-Jaiswal comparison to Rohit-Shikhar'

Yashasvi Jaiswal has played down the comparisons of him and Yashasvi Jaiswal to the likes of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan

