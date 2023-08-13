IND vs WI 5th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav surpasses KL Rahul in list of most T20I runs after 50 innings

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Suryakumar Yadav batting in the 5th T20I vs WI on August 13, 2023

Suryakumar Yadav continues his red-hot form in the shortest format of the game as he smashes 61 runs against West Indies in the fifth T20I on Sunday, August 13. Indian batters struggled while batting first but Suryakumar single-handedly guided India to a challenging total of 165 runs at Lauderhill's Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground.

The world no.1 T20I batter recorded two consecutive fifties after struggling for the big knocks on the West Indies tour. He was not able to score freely as he took 45 balls to score 61 runs but no other batter managed to score 30-plus runs. This was a special occasion for Suryakumar who was batting in his 50th T20I innings and he managed to make a big impact in the series decider game.

His 61 runs took his T20I runs tally to 1841 runs in 50 innings (53 matches) and he surpassed star batter KL Rahul to score second-highest runs after 50 T20I innings. KL Rahul, who is missing the West Indies tour due to injury, scored 1751 runs in his first T20I innings. Former captain and the leading runscorer in T20I cricket Virat Kohli tops the chart with 194 runs in his first 50 T20I innings. Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina are other Indian cricketers to score 1000-plus runs in their first 50 T20I innings.

Most T20I runs for India after the first 50 innings:

1943 runs - Virat Kohli 1841 runs - Suryakumar Yadav 1751 runs - KL Rahul 1311 runs - Shikhar Dhawan 1219 runs - Rohit Sharma 1163 runs - Suresh Raina 1150 runs - Yuvraj Singh

Suryakumar Yadav scored 166 runs in five innings in this series against West Indies and also entered the top five list of Indian batters with the most runs in single five-match T20I bilateral series.

