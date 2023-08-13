'I don't know about that' - Yashasvi plays down 'Gill-Jaiswal comparison to Rohit-Shikhar'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill during 4th T20I

Yashasvi Jaiswal claimed his maiden T20I fifty during India's fourth T20I game against West Indies on Saturday, August 12. He scored 84* off 51 to help India win the game by nine wickets and to level the series to 2-2. The highlight of the game was a 165-run partnership between young Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill.

Both Yashasvi and Gill were not able to make any contribution in the third game but the duo pulled off a stunning performance to record an easy win over the hosts in the following match. Both players registered quick fifties and seemed in good tone while rotating strikes for the singles and doubles.

After the game, fans were quick to praise the duo for their outstanding partnership. The left-right combination between Ishan Kishan and Gill didn't work in the first two games but Yashasvi and Shubman seemed comfortable and more effective as the opening duo. Fans are already tipping Jaiswal-Gill as India's future opening pair across formats while some are comparing them to the Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan pair.

But Yashasvi revealed that he is not reading too much into comparisons with Rohit-Shikhar and added that he and Gill have a long way to go.

"I don't know about that. What they (Rohit and Rahul) have done is amazing. They are legends of the game. I just think that we just need to go and try doing what we can do. We have a long way to go," Yashasvi Jaiswal said after the 4th T20I.

Mumbai batter also praised India's head coach Rahul Dravid and senior Indian cricketers. He revealed how senior figures are contributing to helping youngsters in the team and said that he is utilizing their advice in his game.

"We've an amazing bunch of seniors like Rohit bhaiya, Virat bhaiya, Hardik bhaiya, Surya bhaiya and Rahul sir. The way they talk, I make sure to listen to their experiences and how they carried themselves. I just try to gather as much information as possible from their talks and put that into my game. I believe in my process a lot. If it would be right, the result will follow," Yashasvi added.

