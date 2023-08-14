Monday, August 14, 2023
     
Shubman Gill equals KL Rahul's unwanted record in T20Is after 4th single-digit score in West Indies series

It was a disappointing series for Shubman Gill, who had just one innings of note in five T20Is against West Indies. Gill was coming off winning the Orange Cap in IPL 2023 in the T20 format.

New Delhi
Updated on: August 14, 2023 6:30 IST
Shubman Gill
Image Source : AP Shubman Gill had just one good knock out of five in the West Indies T20I series

It ended up being a disappointing series for India as West Indies, a team ranked 7th in T20Is, won 3-2 in Lauderhill, Florida. While India got a few things right, they got a few of them horribly wrong as apart from a couple of players most of them failed to leave a mark and skipper Hardik Pandya's captaincy left a lot to be desired.

While Tilak Varma and Kuldeep Yadav were the two bright stars from the series for the Men in Blue, Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson disappointed big time, especially because they were given a full series to prove their credentials. Gill apart from a big score in the fourth T20I in Florida where he struck a 77 alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal in a match-winning partnership, had nothing worth of note.

In four other matches, Gill returned scores of 3, 7, 6 and 9. Gill had four single-digit scores in the series, which is the joint-highest by an Indian player in a series/competition, Gill equalled KL Rahul's unwanted record as the latter recorded four single-digit scores in the T20 World Cup last year.

Most times dismissed in single-digit in a T20I Series (Indians)

4 times - Shubman Gill (2023 vs WI)

4 times - KL Rahul (2022 T20 World Cup)
3 times - Robin Uthappa (2007 T20 World Cup)
3 times - Suresh Raina (2009 T20 World Cup)
3 times - Murali Vijay (2010 T20 World Cup)
3 times - KL Rahul (2021 vs ENG)
3 times - Dinesh Karthik (2022 T20 World Cup)

Ishan Kishan's poor run in T20Is continued and was left out of the side after just two games. Jaiswal scored an 84* in three innings while Suryakumar Yadav turned his form around with a couple of fifties in the last three games. India have a lot of introspection to do in the shortest format, however, it will not be a focus for the Men in Blue till the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

