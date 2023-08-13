India men's hockey team boosts to no.3 position in FIH rankings after Asian Champions Trophy 2023 triumph

Follow us on Image Source : AP India men's hockey team after winning ACT 2023

India men's hockey recorded a stunning comeback win against Malaysia in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 final on Saturday, August 13. The hosts made a sensational comeback after falling behind 1-3 and went on to win the final by 4-3 at Chennai's Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium. They are awarded a big boost in the updated FIH rankings as they take down England to jump to third position in the men's team chart on Sunday.

Three-time world champion Netherlands comfortably tops the rankings with 3095.90 points while the 2021 Olympic gold-medalist Belgium remain in second position with 2917.87 points. India's unbeaten run at the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 has slightly pushed them past England with 2771.35 points with eight points lead. The current world champion Germany make it into the top five with 2680.04 points in the updated chart by FIH.

Top 5 teams in men's FIH Rankings:

Netherlands - 3095.90 points Belgium - 2917.87 points India - 2771.35 points England - 2763.50 points Germany - 2680.04 points

India previously claimed the third position after winning the Bronze Medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The Indian hockey team has recently struggled for glory in major tournaments. They won the medal at the Olympics after 41 years but finished ninth in the 2023 World Cup at home. On the other hand, India's women's hockey team remain in the eighth position after clinching Bronze Medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 runner-up Malaysia are placed ninth in the updated FIH rankings while the last edition's champion South Korea remain in the 11th position after finishing in third place. Three-time champion Pakistan, who failed to reach the semi-final round after a heavy 4-0 defeat against India, are placed in the 16th position in the rankings.

