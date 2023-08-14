'It is difficult to put in words': Rovman Powell dedicates series win against India to Caribbean people

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rovman Powell and West Indies players

West Indies defeated India for the first time in a two-plus T20I Bilateral series when a spirited effort from their batters helped them chase down a modest 166 in the fifth T20I on Sunday. The Men in Blue were blown away in the second innings as Brandon King and Nicholas Pooran's 107-run stand for the second wicket brought the hosts into the driver's seat in Lauderhill. Rovman Powell was a happy captain after beating the World No.1 T20I side.

He was asked about how he would put the win in words. "It is difficult to put words. Even adjectives are difficult to be put here. There was a lot at stake. We sat down and had a meeting last evening. The people in the Caribbean were longing for something nice," Powell said at the post-match conference.

'We could have easily panicked': Powell

West Indies were put under pressure when India won back-to-back T20Is to level the series 2-2. After being 0-2 down, India defeated West Indies to keep the series alive. They won the second T20I, just a day before the fifth game in Lauderhill. Powell claimed that the hosts could have easily panicked but the coaching staff sat with him to plan for the final game. "Credit to the coaching side. We could have easily panicked after the loss. Our plans were good. I am very big on individual performances. If one can perform, the team will benefit," he added.

The right-handed batter Powell also opened on the plan with a power hitter like Nicholas Pooran. "Nicholas Pooran is a big player for us, we asked him to come through for us in at least three of the five games and he did. Nobody can come good in every game so we asked him to try and stand up in three games. Credit to the bowling unit that they controlled this powerful batting lineup from India. A lot of credit has to go to the fans. When the chips were down, they have supported us," he said.

Meanwhile, India's T20I captain Hardik Pandya claimed that this series was for learning and the desired result does not matter all the time. "I believe that as a group we have to challenge ourselves. All these games are the games where we have to learn. We have spoken as a group that whenever we can take the hard way we will," the T20I captain said after the loss. "In hindsight, one series here or there doesn't matter but the commitment to the goal is important," he added.

