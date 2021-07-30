India at Tokyo Olympics Day 7 LIVE Updates: Golfers resume action in men's individual stroke play round 2

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India at Tokyo Olympics Day 7 LIVE Updates

: Golfers Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane resume action in men's individual strokeplay in round 2. Lahiri had gotten off to a solid start, carding a 4-under 67 in the first round to be placed tied 8th. Mane had a fine start at 2-under after eight holes. But he finished at 5-over 76 and was last on the leaderboard.

04:00 AM: A very good morning to all our readers. Hello and welcome to Live coverage of Day 7 of India's action at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. There were no medals to trigger a frenzy but definitely some top-notch performances that India raised a toast to on day 6 of the Olympic Games, the highlights being the men's hockey team's march into the quarters and archer Atanu Das' stunning triumph over a two-time Olympic champion Korean. A big, big heartbreak was boxing legend MC Mary Kom's pre-quarterfinal exit.

After what was an impressive day for India, the contingent will be hoping to inch closer to adding another medal to their present tally of one silver clinched by Mirabai Chanu last week. The golfers will once again kick off the proceedings for India, however, the focus will remain on shooters Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat and world no.1 archer Deepika Kumari all of whom will be vying for a spot in the medal round. Meanwhile, Rio Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will be aiming to reach the semis. Here's all you can expect from the Indian contingent on Friday, July 30.