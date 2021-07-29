India at 2020 Tokyo Olympics Day 7: Full schedule of events for July 30

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/AP India at 2020 Tokyo Olympics Day 7

After an impressive Day 6 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the Indian contigent will hoping to inch closer to adding another medal to their present tally of one silver clinched by Mairabai Chanu last week. Shooters Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat and world no.1 archer Deepika Kumari will be vying for a spot in the final in their respective individual events as they kick off the proceedings for India on Day 7. Meanwhile, Rio Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will be aiming to reach the semis and the Indian women's hockey team, surviving on a wing and prayer, will be hoping to add one win to their name in the competition and keep their bleak chances of making the next round alive.

Following is India's schedule on the seventh day of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Archery:

Deepika Kumari vs Ksenia Perova (Russian Olympic Committee) in Women's Individual Pre-quarterfinals Match: 6:00am IST.

Athletics:

Avinash Sable in Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 Heat 2: 6:17am IST.

M P Jabir in Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 Heat 5: 8:27am IST.

Dutee Chand in Women's 100m Round 1 Heats: 8:45am IST Start.

Mixed 4x400m Relay Race Round 1 Heat 2: 4:42pm IST.

Badminton:

P V Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi (Japan) in Women's Singles Quarterfinal Match: 1:15pm IST.

Boxing:

Simranjit Kaur vs Sudaporn Seesondee (Thailand) in Women's 60kg Round of 16 Bout: 8:18am IST.

Lovlina Borgohain vs Nien-Chin Chen (Chinese Taipei) in Women's 69kg Quarterfinal Bout: 8:48am IST.

Equestrian:

Fouaad Mirza in Eventing Dressage Day 1 Session 2: Starts at 2pm IST.

Golf:

Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 2: 04:00am IST.

Hockey:

India vs Ireland in Women's Pool A Match: 8:15am IST.

India vs Japan in Men's Pool A match: 3:00pm IST.

Sailing:

KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men's Skiff 49er Race 7, 8 and 9: 8:35am IST.

Nethra Kumanan in Women's Laser Radial Race 9 and 10: 8:35am IST.

Vishnu Saravanan in Men's Laser Race 9 and 10: 11:05am IST.

Shooting: