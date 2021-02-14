Gurpreet Singh wins 50km race walk event in National Championships

Image Source : ATHLETICS FEDERATION OF INDIA Gurpreet Singh crosses the finishing line in Ranchi on Sunday.

Race walker Gurpreet Singh won the men's 50km race walk event at the 8th National Championships here on Sunday.

Gurpreet won the event by completing the race in three hours, 59 minutes and 42 seconds.

On Saturday, Sandeep Kumar, Rahul Kumar and Priyanka Goswami had qualified for the 20km event Oregon World Athletics Championships to be held from July 15 to 24 next year after winning 20km event. The victories also helped them secure the quota for the Tokyo Olympics.

Sandeep and Priyanka, in fact, broke the national records during the course of their win.

On his way to winning gold, Sandeep clocked one hour 20 minutes and 16 seconds to crack the Olympic qualification time of 1:21 minutes. Rahul, 34, too, bettered the Olympic qualification time, crossing the finish line at 1:20.26 to clinch silver.

Priyanka, 24, crossed the line with a time of one hour 28 minutes 45 seconds, which was better than the Olympic qualification time of one hour 31 minutes for women.