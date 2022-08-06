Commonwealth Games: Avinash Sable bags silver medal, registers national record

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Avinash Sable in action

Avinash Sable clinched the silver medal for India in the men's 3000 m Steeplechase at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday.

He by registered a national record with his personal best time of 8:11.20.

Kenya's Abraham Kibiwot with 8:11.15 and Amos Serem with 8:16.83 bagged the gold and the bronze medals, respectively.

This was India’s fourth athletics medal in this edition of the multi-nation event so far.

Earlier, Murali Sreeshankar bagged a silver in long jump, Tejaswin Shankar clinched a bronze in high jump and Priyanka Goswami won silver in the Women’s 10000m race walk.

Here's a glimpse of Sable's inspirational story:

The 27-year-old Sable hails from Mandwa, Beed district, Maharashtra. His family's occupation is farming. From a young age of six years, he used to run or walk around 6 km to reach his school from home, as there was a lack of transportation facilities back then. After finishing 12th standard, he joined the Indian army and was posted at the Siachen Glacier in the year 2013–2014, deserts of north-western Rajasthan, and followed by Sikkim in 2015.

He first took part in inter-army cross country running before switching to steeplechase under trainer Amrish Kumar.

Sable was overweight and with hard work and dedication lost 20 Kg in just three months to join the National camp.

Silver Medal Winners:

Avinash Sable in Men's 3000 m Steeplechase

Priyanka Goswami in Women's 10000 m Race Walk

Sanket Sargar in Weightlifting (Men's 55kg category)

Bindyarani Devi in Weightlifting (Women's 55kg category)

Sushila Devi in Judo (Women's 48kg category)

Vikas Thakur in Weightlifting (Men's 96kg category)

Tulika Mann in Judo (Women's +78kg category)

Anshu Malik in Wrestling (Women's 57kg category)

Murali Sreeshankar in Long Jump

Mixed Team in Badminton

