Commonwealth Games 2022: Wrestling team powers Indian contingency to 5th spot

India as now has 9 gold medals, 8 silver medals and 9 bronze medals

Birmingham| India, after the conclusion of the 8th day, has finally made some huge gains in the CWG leaderboard and has claimed the 5th spot in the medal tally list. Courtesy of its wrestling contingency India has made some notable progression. On Friday, August 5, 2022, Indian boxers clinched 3 gold medals, 1 silver medal, and 2 bronze medals. India was on the 7th spot before action on day 8 began. With other events to follow on the second last day, it is expected that India will finish in the top 5 in the medal tally.

As of now, India has a total of 26 CWG medals which includes 9 gold medals, 8 silver medals, and 9 bronze medals. India with 10 medals in the weightlifting category which includes 3 golds is still ahead of its contemporaries. Team India opened their account in the medal tally courtesy of Mirabai Chanu's exploits in the ongoing multi-nation sporting event. With India breaking into the top 5, Australia still tops the chart with 140 medals.

Players who won medals for Team India

Gold Medal Winners:

Mirabai Chanu in Weightlifting (Women's 46kg category)

Jeremy Lalrinnunga in Weightlifting (Men's 67kg category)

Achinta Sheuli in Weightlifting (Men's 73kg category)

Bajrang Punia in Wrestling (Men's 65kg category)

Deepak Punia in Wrestling (Men's 86kg category)

Sakshi Malik in Wrestling (Women's 63kg category)

Lawn Bowl women's team

Men's Table Tennis team

Sudhir in para Powerlifting

Silver Medal Winners:

Sanket Sargar in Weightlifting (Men's 55kg category)

Bindyarani Devi in Weightlifting (Women's 55kg category)

Sushila Devi in Judo (Women's 48kg category)

Vikas Thakur in Weightlifting (Men's 96kg category)

Tulika Mann in Judo (Women's +78kg category)

Anshu Malik in Wrestling (Women's 57kg category)

Murali Sreeshankar in Long Jump

Mixed Team in Badminton

Bronze Medal Winners

Gururaj Pujari in Weightlifting (Men's 61kg category)

Vijay Kumar Yadav in Judo (Men's 60kg category)

Harjinder Kaur in Weightlifting (Women's 60kg category)

Lovepreet Singh in Weightlifting (Men's 109kg category)

Saurav Ghoshal in Squash (Men's single)

Gurdeep Singh in Weightlifting (Men's +109kg category)

Tejaswin Shankar in Athletics (Men's High Jump)

Divya Kakran in Wrestling (Women's 68kg category)

Mohit Grewal in Wrestling (Men's 125kg freestyle)

