Commonwealth Games: Eldhose Paul, Abdulla Aboobacker script history, win gold & silver medals in same event

India's Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker won the gold and the silver medals for India in the men's triple jump at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday.

This was the first time two athletes from the country got podium finishes in the event.

Paul's best effort of 17.03m (wind assistance +3.1) was produced in his third attempt. It was also his personal best. He became the first athlete to cross the 17m mark in the event and earned the top position for himself.

On the other hand, Aboobacker was not behind much as he finished at 17.02m (wind assistance +1.2), which he managed in his fifth attempt.

Jah-Nhal Perinchief of Bermuda won the bronze medal with his best jump of 16.92m.

Another Indian who competed in the final was Praveen Chithravel. He finished at the fourth position with his best effort of 16.89m and missed the bronze medal by a difference of just 0.03m.

India has won four triple jump medals in the past editions. Mohinder Singh Gill won a bronze and a silver in the 1970 and 1974 editions while Renjith Maheswary and Arpinder Singh finished third in the 2010 and 2014 editions.

In the World Athletics Championships held in July, Paul had become the first Indian to qualify for the triple jump final after finishing 12th overall in the qualification round. He ended at the ninth position in the men's triple jump final with the best effort of 16.79m.

Earlier in the day, boxers Amit Panghal and Nitu Ghanghas won gold medals, making Paul's medal the third gold of the day.

