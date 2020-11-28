Saturday, November 28, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Boxing Federation of India announces AGM, elections on December 18

Boxing Federation of India announces AGM, elections on December 18

Jay Kowli, the secretary-general of BFI, sent out a notification on this to all units on Friday evening, setting the process in motion.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: November 28, 2020 11:18 IST
Jay Kowli, the secretary-general of BFI, sent out a
Image Source : BFI

Jay Kowli, the secretary-general of BFI, sent out a notification on this to all units on Friday evening, setting the process in motion.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) announced that its Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) and elections for its office-bearers will be held in Gurugram on December 18.

Jay Kowli, the secretary-general of BFI, sent out a notification on this to all units on Friday evening, setting the process in motion.

Related Stories

"We had to postpone the elections due to the COVID-19 pandemic by three months. They were scheduled to be held prior to September," Kowli said in a press release.

"We are now geared up for the AGM as well as the elections," he added.

Kowli pointed out that the AGM was supposed to be held in Guwahati.

"But on the request of many members, we are shifting it to Gurugram. The BFI has already amended its Constitution to comply with the National Sports Code 2011 and we are confident that it will be a smooth affair."

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News