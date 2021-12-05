Sunday, December 05, 2021
     
  5. BWF World Tour Finals: Sindhu lose to Seyoung in straight sets; settles for silver medal

The double Olympic medallist goes down meekly to South Korea's An Seyoung 16-21, 12-21 in the summit clash.

Bali Updated on: December 05, 2021 13:50 IST
PV Sindhu
File photo of PV Sindhu.

Highlights

  • The reigning world champion Indian ace had no answer to the in-form world number six Korean
  • Seyoung had come into the event with back-to-back titles in the Indonesia Masters and Indonesia Open
  • The Korean also beaten Sindhu in the quarterfinals of the Denmark Open in October

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu settled for a silver medal after going down meekly to South Korea's An Seyoung 16-21, 12-21 in the summit clash of the BWF World Tour Finals here on Sunday.

The reigning world champion Indian ace had no answer to the in-form world number six Korean, who dictated terms from the word go.

On the day, An was brilliant in netplay as well as with her baseline game, never allowing the two-time Olympic medallist Indian shuttler to make a comeback into the match that lasted only 39 minutes.

Seyoung had come into the season-ending tournament with back-to-back titles in the Indonesia Masters and Indonesia Open and had also beaten Sindhu in the quarterfinals of the Denmark Open in October.

This was Sindhu's third final appearance in the tournament. She had won the title in 2018 to become the only Indian to achieve the feat.

