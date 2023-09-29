Friday, September 29, 2023
     
Asian Games 2023 India on Day 5: Another Gold in shooting boosts India to top five in medal standings

India claimed their sixth Gold medal in Hangzhou Games 2022 after winning the men's 10m pistol event on Thursday, September 28. Roshibina Devi (wushu) and Anush Agarwalla (dressage) also managed to win medals in individual events on Day 5.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: September 29, 2023 1:18 IST
Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Cheema and Shiva Narwal on Sep 28,
Image Source : TWITTER/NARENDRAMODI Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Cheema and Shiva Narwal on Sep 28, 2023

India added another Gold to their growing medals tally on Day 5 of the Asian Games 2023 on Thursday, September 28. India registered their sixth Gold of Asiad 2022 after winning the men's team 10m air pistol shooting event and finished the successful day with two individual medals.

Boxer Roshibina Devi opened India's account on Day 5 with a Silver medal in the women's 60kg Wushu Sanda. Roshibina had famously won the Bronze in the previous edition in 2018 and now updated her silverware cabinet after a 0-2 defeat against China's Wu Xiaowei in the final on Thursday.

In the men's 10m air pistol event, a team of Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal and Arjun Singh Cheema pulled off a stunning comeback win to claim the Gold. Cheema shot 9 in his last attempt but a perfect 10 each from Sarabjot and Shiva took India to 533 points, only one more than China's team.

India added their third medal of the day when Anush Agarwalla bagged the Bronze in the individual dressage event of Equestrian. Anush was part of the team that won the Gold in the team's dressage event after 41 years for India on Tuesday (Sep 26) and he performed brilliantly to hand India their 25th medal in the 2023 edition.

In other events, India men's football team suffered a heartbreaking 2-0 defeat against Saudi Arabia in the round of 16 which also ended their Asiad 2023 campaign. In hockey, men's team beat Japan 4-2 to top the Pool A table with three perfect wins in their opening three games.

India also enjoyed a much-needed success in tennis as 

India's medal winners on Day 5:

  1. Silver - Roshibina Devi in women's 60kg Wushu Sanda
  2. Gold - Men's team in 10m air pistol shooting
  3. Bronze - Anush Agarwalla in individual dressage event (Equestrian)

India's overall medal tally and standings in Asian Games 2023 after Day 5:

Standings Nation G S B Total
1 China 90 51 26 157
2 South Korea 24 23 39 86
3 Japan 18 30 30 78
4 Uzbekistan 6 10 15 31
5 India 6 8 11 25

 

