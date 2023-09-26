Asian Games 2023, Day 3 Roundup: Historic Gold in equestrian, medals in sailing; Men's hockey team dominates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV (GETTY/AP) India TV Asian Games 2023 Day 3 Roundup

It was a mixed day for the Indian contingent yet again at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou with three medals getting added to the tally. With three Gold, four Silver and seven Bronze medals, the Indian team is in 6th place on the medal standing. The biggest news of Day 3 on September 26 was the historic gold medal in mixed team equestrian dressage event as Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla, Divyakriti Singh and Sudipti Hajela top scored with 209.205 to bring home a gold medal in the sport for the first time in 41 years.

The other two medals came from sailing. Wushu players disappointed with Suraj Yadav and Surya Bhanu losing their quarter-final bouts. Squash teams and the men's hockey team had a fantastic day as they didn't let the opponents have a say for even a second. It was another record-breaking day for the swimmers but without medals with another mixed day in tennis. Chess players continued to impress as the medal hopes rose.

Here's how the Indian contingent performed on Day 3 of the Asiad:

GOLD MEDAL: Equestrian (Dressage Team Event) - Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla, Divyakriti Singh and Sudipti Hajela

SILVER MEDAL: Neha Thakur (Sailing) in Girl's Dinghy ICLA4

BRONZE MEDAL: Eabad Ali (Sailing) in Men's Windsurfer RS:X

Men's Hockey: India beat Singapore 16-1 in Pool A match (second win after 16-0 win against Uzbekistan in the opener)

Boxing

Sachin Siwach enters round-of-16 with 5-0 verdict against Indonesia's Asir Udin

Narender Berwal knocked down Uulu Umatbek of Kyrgyzstan in very first round of R16 match in heavyweight category (92+kg)

Shooting

Manu Bhaker (1st - 294 points), Esha Singh (3rd - 292 points), Rhythm Sangwan (11th - 290 points) at the end of Precision stage in Women's 25m Pistol event. The Rapid stage takes place tomorrow.

Divyansh Panwar and Ramita Jindal missed out on a bronze medal in the 10m mixed air rifle event

Judo:

Tulika Maan lost her bronze medal match in women's +78kg category against Amarsaikhan of Mongolia

Avtar Singh lost in quarter-finals of the men's -100kg event

Wushu

Suraj Yadav - knocked out by Khalid Hotak of Afghanistan in the men's 70kg quarter-final

Surya Bhanu Partap Singh - knocked out in men's 60kg quarter-final by Korea's Kim

Tennis

Ankita Raina won in round 3, Rutuja Bhosale lost

Yuki Bhambri and Ankita Raina won mixed doubles round 2 match 6-0, 6-0 against Pakistan

Sumit Nagal advanced to the quarter-finals beating Kazakhstan’s Bebit Zhukayev 7-6, 6-4

Ramkumar lost to Yosuke Watanuki of Japan 5-7, 7-6 (3), 5-7

Ankita Raina and Prathana Thombare lost their women's doubles second round match to Thailand 5-7, 2-6

India's women's doubles journey came to an end as Karman Kaur Thandi and Rutuja Bhosale lost to Hong Kong's Wong Chong and Yi Wong in straight sets

Volleyball

Indian men's team lost to Pakistan 3-0 (21-25, 20,-25, 23-25) in straight sets in the 5th/6th classification match

Swimming

Shivangi Sarma finishes 17th in Women's 100m Freestyle qualification; fails to reach final

Men's relay team in medley 4x100m created a national record as the quartet of Srihari Nataraj, Likhith Selvaraj, Sajan Prakash and Tanish George Mathew bettered the 3:40.84 timing set earlier in heat 1 in the day, clocking 3:40.20 in the final

Aryan Nehra and Kushagra Rawat also disappointed by finishing seventh and eighth in the men's 1500m freestyle event. Aryan, however, managed to set a new national record by clocking 15:20.91. He bettered 15:23.66 set by Advait Page in 2021.

Squash

Anahat Singh, veteran Joshna Chinappa and Tanvi Khanna beat Pakistan 3-0 in women's team event

Mahesh Mangaonkar, Saurav Ghoshal and Abhay Singh beat Qatar 3-0 in men's team event

Chess

Vidit Gujrathi went down to top-ranked Wei Yi of China in the seventh round but he is still in joint second place with 5 points

Arjun Erigaisi, beat Indonesia's Novendra Priasmoro in the seventh round to reach 4.5 points and stay in joint-third place

Koneru Humpy and D Harika posted won in fifth round against Nilufar Yakubbaeva (Uzbekistan) and Vietnam's Vo Thi Kim Phung, respectively. Both drew their sixth round match against Indonesia's Medina Wara Aulia and Zhansaya Abdumalik of Kazakhstan, respectively

