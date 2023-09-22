Arunachal Pradesh's Wushu athletes face travelling issues for Hangzhou Asian Games 2023

Follow us on Image Source : AP Asian Games 2023 mascots

Arunachal Pradesh's Wushu athletes have reportedly been unable to travel to China for the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou. The trio of Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega and Mepung Lamgu were forced to stay back in Delhi even though the other squad members did not suffer any issues and were able to travel to Hangzhou. The three players are currently at the JLN hostel of the Sports Authority of India.

As per reports, the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee has given the accreditation cards to the three athletes but their cards could not be downloaded for validation. Notably, this was not an issue for the other athletes. The trio was part of the 11-member Wushu squad that was set to leave for China on Wednesday night from the IGI Airport. While the other members were able to reach the Chinese city on Thursday morning, the three athletes had to stay back in Delhi.

Bhupendra Singh Bajwa, the chef-de-mission of India for the Asian Games took the issue with the Olympic Council of Asia and the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee. The Wushu will be a five-day event at the Guali Cultural & Sports Centre from September 24 to September 28. Earlier, the Chinese embassy in Delhi issued stapled visas to the three athletes when a 12-member contingent was to travel for the World University Games in Chengdu. The trip was called off.

The Asian Games are being held in China's Hangzhou. The event's opening ceremony is scheduled to take place on September 23, however, a few sporting events have already kicked off from September 19 onwards. A total of 45 nations will be competing in the Hangzhou sporting carnival with competitions being held in 40 sports and 61 disciplines. India has sent a 655-athlete contingent for the Games that will compete in 39 sports. The largest Indian contingent belongs to athletics, where 68 Indians will be in action.

Latest Sports News