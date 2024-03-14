All England Open 2024: PV Sindhu suffers early exit, Lakshya Sen faces tough challenge in 2nd round

Follow us on Image Source : BAI PV Sindhu at the All England Open Badminton Championships 2024

India's top shuttler PV Sindhu suffered an early exit in the prestigious All England Open Badminton Championship 2024 on Thursday. The world no.1 An Se Young defeated Sindhu in straight sets by 21-19, 21-11 in the round of 16 at Birmingham's Utilita Arena.

India's title hopes in singles now hangs on the shoulder of top-ranked Lakshya Sen who faces a tough challenge against Anders Antonsen, seeded fourth, in the round of 16 today.

After a poor showing in the 2023 season, the former no.1 Sindhu showed some glimpses of returning to form at the recent Paris Open 2024 before crashing out in the quarter-final round. She defeated Germany's Yvonne Li in the round of 32 at the All England Super 1000 event but was always a second favourite against An Se Young.

An Se Young, the Gold medalist in the latest World Championship and Asian Games, proved her top ranking with a sublime performance against the Indian star. Se Young clinched a 21-19, 21-11 win in just 42 minutes to register her sixth win in six encounters against Sindhu.

In doubles, the top-ranked Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty faces Indonesia's Muhammad Shohibul Fikri-Bagas Maulana in the Men's Round of 16 while Tanisha Crasto-Ashwini Ponnappa duo faces Zhand Shu Xian-Zheng Yu in the women's second round on Thursday.

