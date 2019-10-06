Simone Biles' jaw-dropping moves help US top World Gymnastics qualifier

Image Source : GETTY Simone Biles of USA performs on Balance Beam during Women's Qualification on Day 2 of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on October 05, 2019 in Stuttgart, Germany

American gymnast Simone Biles has led her team with her breathtaking moves in securing the top spot with a comfortable margin at the World Gymnastics.

On the second day of women's qualification on Saturday, Biles had a massive all-round qualifying score of 59.432 which was 2.266 points more than the second-best, her countrywoman Sunisa Lee.

Biles topped in the floor and beam, came second in the vault and stood seventh in the uneven bars.

Melanie de Jesus dos Santos of France was at the third spot with 56,782 points who was topped Day 1 of qualification.

The two American stars helped the US (174.205) score 5.044 points more than China at the second spot and top qualify for Tuesday's team final.

Biles stunned the audiences when she performed two original jaw-dropping moves. She first completed a triple-double move on the floor which involves a double backflip with three twists. And then, she did a double-double dismount on beam, performing a double backflip with two twists.

The moves are set to be named after her in the gymnastics code of points. However, it has to be officially announced by the sport's governing body, the Federation of International Gymnastics.

The 22-year-old star, who already has two moves named after her, has won 14 world titles and four Olympic golds.

Also on Saturday, Brazilian Flavia Saraiva, Argentine Martina Dominici, Mexican Alexa Moreno and Cuban Marcia Vidiaux won individual qualification for Tokyo 2020 Olympics.