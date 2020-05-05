Image Source : GETTY IMAGES National Rugby League agrees to player's pay-cut in Australia

Australia's National Rugby League (NRL), which currently stands suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic, announced on Tuesday that the players have agreed to 20 per cent pay-cuts for the abridged 2020 season.

"The NRL's new biosecurity measures, and how clubs enforce them, will go under the microscope on Wednesday with the Rugby League Players Association (RLPA) confirming players will accept a 20 per cent pay cut and return to training," NRL said in a statement.

Players will be guaranteed 80 per cent of their salary in the 20-round season, which was reduced from 25 rounds due to the impact of the coronavirus.

The NRL also said it is "full steam ahead" for its May 28 restart now.

"It is full steam ahead for the resumption of the competition on May 28," Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) chairman Peter V'landys."All eyes will be on the NRL as the only live sport on television. There will never have been more interest in rugby league than on May 28."

The RLPA said players are "working through individual circumstances of players" in regards to living and personal arrangements ahead of Wednesday's return to training duties.

The 2020 season of NRL was suspended after two rounds in March when travel restrictions and border controls came in force to contain the spread of novel coronavirus which has so far claimed close to 2.5 lakh lives across the world.

