FIBA suspends all competitions amid coronavirus spread

Berne Published on: March 12, 2020 19:20 IST
The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) announced on Thursday that all FIBA competitions are suspended due to the spread of coronavirus.

"Considering the current situation with the coronavirus outbreak and in order to protect the health and safety of players, coaches, officials and fans, FIBA today has announced that all FIBA competitions are suspended as of tomorrow, Friday, 13 March 2020," read a FIBA press release, Xinhua news reports.

FIBA added that it will continue to monitor the situation on a daily basis and will evaluate the options for the resumption of competitions as the situation allows.

coronavirus

