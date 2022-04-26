Follow us on Image Source : HOCKEY INDIA Former women's hockey team captain Elvera Britto passes away

Elvera Britto, former Indian women's hockey team captain passed away at the age of 81 due to old-age-related problems.

Elvera guided Karnataka's domestic team to seven national titles. She ruled the domestic circuit from 1960 to 1967.

She also represented India against Japan, Sri Lanka, and Australia.

In 1965, Elvera became only the second women hockey player to be conferred with the Arjuna Award after Anne Lumsden.

She was the eldest of the three famous Britto sisters (the others are Rita and Mae).

Hockey India condoled the death of Elvera. "It is saddening to learn about the passing away of Elvera Britto. She was ahead of her time and achieved so much in women's hockey and continued to serve the sport as an administrator with the state. On behalf of Hockey India and the entire hockey fraternity, we would like to express our deepest condolences to her family," HI president Gyanendro Ningombam said in a statement.

(Inputs from PTI)