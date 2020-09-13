Premier League: Timothy Castagne nets debut goal as Leicester City beat West Brom 3-0

Image Source : AP Leicester's Jamie Vardy, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring on a penalty kick during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich and Leicester City at the Hawthorns in West Bromwich, England, Sunday, Sept.13, 2020

Timothy Castagne scored on his Leicester debut before Jamie Vardy netted two penalties in a season-opening 3-0 victory over newcomer West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Sunday.

Castagne, a defensive signing from Atalanta, made an impact at the other end by heading in a cross from fellow Belgian Dennis Praet in the 56th minute.

Vardy doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 74th after being pulled back by Kyle Bartley.

Vardy was on target 10 minutes later — again from the spot — after James Justin was brought down by Dara O’Shea.

Vardy was the league’s top scorer last season which ended in empty stadiums. Fans are also still shut out at the start of the new campaign due to coronavirus restrictions.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage