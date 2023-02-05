Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Premier League: Liverpool suffer embarrassing defeat, Arsenal stunned in Dyche debut; Man Utd win 2-1

Liverpool suffered yet another major blow in their pursuit for the top four place relegation-threatened Wolves beat them 3-0. The defeat sees the Reds stand 10 points off the Champions League spot as the second half of the season is already underway In another fixture, the Premier League (PL) title race took another huge twist as Arsenal lost to Everton in what was Sean Dyche’s managerial debut for the Toffees.

Wolves pile more misery on Liverpool

Wolves climbed out of the relegation zone in style with a sensational 3-0 win over Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp's struggles continued. Joel Matip's own goal followed by Craig Dawson's debut strike put Liverpool up against it early on and though the visitors pushed hard in the second half, it was Wolves captain Ruben Neves who sealed the victory for Julen Lopetegui's men at a jubilant Molineux.

It is a fourth game without a Premier League win for Klopp's out-of-sorts team and there were problems at both ends of the pitch for his side here in what was a repeat of the scoreline away to Brighton last month. Liverpool remain 10th in the table.

Dyche era starts on high

Sean Dyche's reign as Everton manager began in the best possible way, with a 1-0 win over Premier League leaders Arsenal. Inside a fired-up Goodison Park, Everton were full of intensity and their set-piece winner will have delighted Dyche, with James Tarkowski out-muscling Gunners captain Martin Odegaard at the back post to head in from a corner (59).

United win but Casemiro sent off

Casemiro's mindless red card turned a routine victory into a nail-biting finale as Man Utd held on to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Old Trafford. Before the Brazilian was dismissed by a VAR review for putting his hands around Will Hughes' neck, United appeared to be in cruise control and led 2-0 through an early Bruno Fernandes penalty and Marcus Rashford's smart finish.

Newcastle held at home

Newcastle were brought back down to earth following their Carabao Cup heroics in midweek as West Ham held them to a deserved 1-1 draw at St James' Park. The Magpies have made huge strides under Eddie Howe this season - with their Wembley date against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final at the end of the month clear evidence of their progress - but their form in the Premier League has been patchy of late.

