Nations League Final, Croatia vs Spain live streaming: Preview, Possible XI, When and Where to watch in India

Croatia will target their maiden international trophy when they take on mighty Spain in the UEFA Nations League final on Sunday, June 18. Croatia beat the tournament hosts Netherlands 4-2 in the first semi-final which stretched to 120 minutes to decide the winner.

On the other hand, Spain beat Italy in the second semi-final with new Real Madrid signing Joselu scoring an 88th-minute winner in a 2-1 win. Spain remain without a silverware since their triumph in Euro 2012. They have won only two games in their last six overall matches while Croataia have won four. But De la Fuente's men will enter this game as favorites as they have recorded 13 goals in their last three meetings against the Chequered Ones.

Luka Modric's side finished in the top three of the last two World Cup editions but their wait for silverware continues. They suffered a 5-3 defeat against Spain in Euro 2022 in the last encounter between the two teams.

UEFA Nations League Final, Match Details:

Croatia vs Spain

Venue: De Kuip, Rotterdam

Date: Sunday, June 18

Time: 8:45 PM Local Time (Rotterdam), 12:15 AM IST (June 19)

Croatia vs Spain, UEFA Nations League Final Live Streaming details:

Indian fans can enjoy a live telecast of Croatia vs Spain in the UEFA National League final on Sony Sports Network. The match will be live telecasted on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels on TV and a live stream on the SonyLiv website and app.

Possible Playing XIs:

Croatia XI (4-4-3): Dominik Livakovic; Juranovic, Domagoj Vida, Josip Sutalo, Ivan Perisic; Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Matteo Kovacic; Mario Pasalic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Ivanusec

Spain XI (4-2-3-1): Unai Simon; Jesus Navas, Le Normand, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba; Mikel Merino, Rodri; Marco Asensio, Gavi, Yeremy Pino; Alvaro Morata

Prediction: Croatia 1-3 Spain

