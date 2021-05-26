Europa League Final Live Streaming Villarreal vs Man Utd: Watch MUN vs VIL Live Online on SonyLIV

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Europa League Final Live Streaming Villarreal vs Man Utd: Watch MUN vs VILL Live Online on SonyLIV

When is the Europa League Final Villarreal vs Manchester United?

Up against Spanish team Villarreal and its Europa League specialist coach Unai Emery, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United are bidding to avoid a fourth consecutive season without silverware. That would be the longest drought for United since the 1980s, in the early days of Alex Ferguson’s otherwise trophy-filled reign. United haven’t won a trophy of any kind since Jose Mourinho’s team comfortably beat Ajax 2-0 in the 2017 Europa League final. Under Solskjaer, the team reached the semifinals of the same competition last season before giving up a 1-0 lead in a 2-1 loss to eventual champion Sevilla. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Europa League final live streaming Villarreal vs Man Utd Live Online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony TEN.

The Europa League Final Villarreal vs Manchester United will take place on Wednesday, May 26 2021 (May 27 in India).

What are the timings of Europa League Final Villarreal vs Manchester United?

The Europa League Final Villarreal vs Manchester United will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the Europa League Final Villarreal vs Manchester United being played?

The Europa League Final Villarreal vs Manchester United will be played at Gdansk Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Europa League Final Villarreal vs Manchester United?

The Europa League Final Villarreal vs Manchester United will broadcast on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD in India.

Where can you live stream the Europa League Final Villarreal vs Manchester United?

The Europa League Final Villarreal vs Manchester United will live stream on SonyLIV.