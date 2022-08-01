Messi, Neymar uplifts hope for Galtier as PSG brings Champions Trophy home

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER PSG clinch the Champions Trophy on Sunday after a 4-0 win over Nantes

PSG lifted their 1st trophy of the new season of 2022-23 as the team bashed Nantes by an easy score of 4-0 in the Champions Trophy final on Sunday.

Christophe Galtier is the team's new manager this season. Galtier had led OGC Nice to many crucial victories earlier. However, this time he has larger responsibilities to handle PSG, who are the top contenders of the French League, and have been crowned 11 times as the king of French football.

PSG is not just a team of players running on the ground to shoot the ball but is a bunch of talented players sharing the field to give the world a good view of football.

Mauricio Pochettino who was the previous manager, couldn't utilize the talent in the right direction. On the other hand, after the match between PSG and Nantes, Galtier pleased the fans by presenting a new form of PSG that everyone was waiting for.

The match began with cheers and hootings from fans of both teams in the stadium, a neck-to-neck rivalry was also reflected. Galtier’s army had stepped to overshadow the Nantes.

The aggressive play of the Parisians cost them an early yellow card within 15 minutes of the start of their game. The newly bought player Vitinha who was playing his 1st final for PSG was booked.

The match was going at a sweet pace. However, in the 22nd minute came the 1st goal. It was scored by the legendary Lionel Messi. It was followed by a brilliant goal by Neymar Jr. He netted the goal on the top left corner of the goal post through a freekick. This was rewarded to PSG in the injury minutes of the 1st half.

Later in the 2nd half of the match, an easy short-range goal was delivered by the experienced defender Sergio Ramos.

During the last 10 minutes of the match, it was a Nantes defender whose foul within the goalbox led to a penalty for PSG. It appeared as a cherry on the cake for Messi's troop. Another wonderful goal by Neymar made the goalkeeper clueless and led to an easy victory for Galtier’s army.

