Kylian Mbappe now has 201 goals against his name for PSG.

Kylian Mbappe became PSG's highest-ever goal scorer with a hit in the net during the last few minutes of the game against Nantes. Mbappe now has 201 goals against his name, eclipsing Edinson Cavani's record.

Mbappe failed to capitalise on multiple opportunities in the last 5 minutes, but his persistence paid off with a left-footed shot straight into the net after receiving a pass from Timothee Pembele.

"Although I was still a young player when I arrived here, I've learned a lot," Mbappe said after completing his 247th game with PSG. "I play to write history, and I always said that I want to do it here, in France, in its capital city. It's a personal achievement, but I also came here for collective achievements."

