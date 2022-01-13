ISL 2021-22: FC Goa look to pile more misery on NorthEast United

Follow us on Image Source : ISL File photo of FC Goa players.

Aiming to get into the semifinal spots, FC Goa will be aiming for all three points against perennial strugglers NorthEast United FC in Indian Super League here on Friday. The match will be of historic importance as two Indian coaches will lock horns for the first time in the competition.

Under Derek Pereira, Goa won their last game against Chennaiyin FC after coming out with a point against Kerala Blasters before that.

For Khalid Jamil-coached NorthEast, who are sitting a rung below Goa at 10th place, a loss to Jamshedpur FC saw them without a win in the last three games.

Playing in home conditions, Gaurs are ninth in the table with 12 points from 10 games and Pereira would hope to start the second leg on the front foot.

"I am happy that Indian coaches are getting an opportunity to lead. If you give them a bit more opportunity and exposure they will flourish more and can prove themselves in the highest levels," Pereira said.

For Goa, Jorge Ortiz has been a key figure and since returning from a two-match suspension, the Spaniard has been all guns blazing.

"The table does not reflect the quality we have. The league is unpredictable but our focus right now is on the next match rather than focusing long term. However, with the process we have in place, I am sure we can finish in the top positions," Pereira added.

Jamil can take heart from the fact that Deshorn Brown has found his scoring boots. Brown scored a brace in NorthEast United's 3-2 defeat against Jamshedpur. He has now scored five goals in his last two matches for the club. NorthEast beat Goa 2-1 the first time the two sides met this season.

Jamil was not short of praise for his compatriot Pereira.

"Credit to Derrick, once he has come in, the team has looked good. They have played some good matches and have adapted well to the new formation. It will be a good challenge for our team," Jamil said.

