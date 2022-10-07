Hero ISL 2022-23: This is yet another significant step towards our football dream says, Nita Ambani

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Nita Ambani opens up on her aspirations Indian Super League

Hero ISL 2022-23: It is almost time for India's homegrown soccer tournament to start. Amidst all the glamour and excitement, the ISL (Indian Super League) has made a name for itself and has grown from strength to strength. For the past two seasons, the ISL did not welcome the fans, but this time around, things have changed. With the audience returning to the mix of things, the ISL is expected to be bigger and better in terms of euphoria.

The marquee tournament begins on October 7, 2022. Last season's runners-up Kerala Blasters will host East Bengal FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. More than the season opener, it will be interesting to see how the fans are welcomed back and how they get behind their respective teams to give them the required nudge. It is finally time for the 12th man, the fans to do what they do best.

For this season, the organizers have emphasized on keeping things simple for the fans. Easier access to live games and more weekend-centric games from match week 3 onwards. The organizers have also added a minor upgrade to the soccer tournament with the addition of an extended playoff format that will involve the top 6 teams from the standings. Founder and Chairperson, of Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), Mrs. Nita Ambani is extremely elated by how things have gone and she is looking forward to the new season.

Nita Ambani further said:

India’s football journey has been a testament to the spirit of the beautiful game! With fans back at the stadiums and an extended football calendar, there is tremendous excitement and anticipation for the upcoming ISL season. Fans are the heart and soul of football and we are delighted to have them in the stands cheering for their teams again! Over the last few years, despite the challenges of the pandemic, ISL provided a solid platform for young talent and digital engagement to fans. I’m sure this year will see the emergence of many more domestic players and top-quality football.

This season will feature 117 high-octane football matches. The current season, for the first time in its history, will run for close to five months apart from the playoffs, semi-finals, and final. All the contesting clubs will play 20 league games (10 home games and 10 away games).

Key dates of the Indian Super League to look forward to

October 7, 2022: Opening match February 23rd to February 26th, 2022: Last league stage week March 2023: Playoffs, Semifinals and Final

