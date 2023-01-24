Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Premier League: Harry Kane equals Tottenham's all-time scoring record in 1-0 win over Fulham

England captain Harry Kane scored the only goal of the match in the first half against Fulham on Monday (January 23) as Tottenham Hotspurs kept the top four hopes alive. The 1-0 away win at Craven Cottage saw Kane equal Tottenham’s all-time record for most goals scored as he went level with Jimmy Greaves with 266. Kane’s next goal will see him break the record when they take on Preston on the weekend while his next Premier League goal will see him become only the third player in league history to score 200 goals.

Kane equalled the record in brilliant style, spinning away from Tim Ream on the edge of the Fulham box and firing an unstoppable effort into the corner just before half-time.

Fulham had started well, knowing a victory would send them into fifth place, above their out-of-form opponents, but they failed to capitalise on their early dominance and Spurs seized control.

Kane had a golden opportunity to score a second and surpass Greaves' record when his close-range header was saved by Bernd Leno, but a solitary goal proved sufficient after a drab second half as Spurs claimed only their second win in six Premier League games and closed the gap to fourth-placed Manchester United to three points.

Following an 18-minute delay to kick-off due to transport issues for supporters travelling to the ground, the first half was played at a frantic pace, with Fulham initially dominating.

Bobby Decordova-Reid and Harrison Reed forced early saves from Hugo Lloris, with Mitrovic then glancing a header narrowly wide from Kenny Tete's diagonal cross.

Spurs hold their cool to register win

Spurs were largely pinned back in their own half at first, only threatening when Ben Davies fired over from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's low cross, but soon they began to play their way into the game, with Emerson Royal drawing a parry from Leno.

Heung-Min Son was perhaps fortunate to avoid a red card when his studs landed on Tete's ankle following a late challenge, but he would play a key role in the goal not long afterwards.

Receiving Hojbjerg's pass in space, the South Korean turned and fed Kane, who swivelled away from Ream and arrowed a clinical finish into the far corner for his record-equalling 266th Spurs goal and 199th in the Premier League.

