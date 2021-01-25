Frank Lampard sacked as head coach of Chelsea

Image Source : GETTY Frank Lampard

Chelsea on Monday confirmed that they have sacked head coach Frank Lampard after the team incurred five losses in their last eight Premier League games.

Roman Abramovich said, “This was a very difficult decision for the Club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him’.

“He is a man of great integrity and has the highest of work ethics. However, under current circumstances we believe it is best to change managers.

“On behalf of everyone at the Club, the Board and personally, I would like to thank Frank for his work as Head Coach and wish him every success in the future. He is an important icon of this great club and his status here remains undiminished. He will always be warmly welcomed back at Stamford Bridge.”

