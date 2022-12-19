FIFA World Cup 2022: There is only one Lionel Messi, this is what dreams are made of

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lionel Messi with the World Cup Trophy

FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi, the great Lionel Messi's biggest dream now stands fulfilled. Soccer Gods are smiling at their favourite child from Roasario, Argentina as he has the World Cup glory in his arms. Lusail & Lionel Messi, there is no greater love story, a script that is certainly not written in the mortal realms. A man with never-ending passion, grit, and determination bows out of the World Cup stage with the coveted trophy in his hands. The frame of Messi kissing and caressing the trophy after collecting his Golden Ball trophy speaks volumes about what the title means to him.

6029 days after making his World Cup debut, Messi finally replicated what Diego Maradona did in the year 1986. Messi was always considered as Maradona's prodigal son and he publically said that Diego was watching over him and his team from the heavens and Messi has given him more reasons to smile. This was Messi's 5th World Cup and probably his last one. The start of the season was not very great for the great Messi but now when he looks back, he will have nothing else but gratitude. He has now surpassed Pele's record of 12 World Cup goals and has 13 in his kitty.

The Argentine stalwart came pretty close to his biggest dream in 2014, but he missed out on it by a whisker against a dominant German side. Similar to what happened in the 1986 finals, Argentina had a lead of 2-0 but they later lost it to their opponents. Messi's Paris Saint Germain Kylian Mbappe kept on fighting and scored a stellar hat-trick, but it was Messi's fable and it couldn't have ended in any other way.

Messi later posted a heartfelt note on Instagram which reads

WORLD CHAMPIONS. I dreamed of it so many times, I wanted it so much that I still haven't fallen, I can't believe it. Thank you very much to my family, to all who support me, and also to all who believed in us. We demonstrate once again that Argentines when we fight together and united we are capable of achieving what we set out to do. The merit belongs to this group, which is above individualities, it is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the dream of all Argentines. We did it!!!

France were the defending champions, but Argentina led by Messi were extremely dominant and they wanted it, for themselves and for their soccer legend. Right after the World Cup victory, Messi said that he will not retire and will continue to play for Argentina as a World Champion.

