Simeone recalls his reaction when Suarez was offered to Atletico by Barcelona

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Luis Suarez (left) with Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone.

Being crowned the champions of La Liga for the first time in seven years, there can't be anybody happier in Spain than the fans of Atletico Madrid. The club has a history of roping in fabulous strikers and the case was no different when they grabbed Luis Suarez at the beginning of the season at a bargain.

And 38 Liga matches and nine months later, the striker yielded 21 goals including the most important one in the match- and league-winning goal against Real Valladolid in 2-1 victory.

Being a dream player to Diego Simeone, Suarez was always the player the Atletico managed wanted. When asked in an interview how the transfer folded, Simeone had a grin on his face while recalling the day when club management asked him what he thinks about Suarez.

"When the possibility came up [for Atletico Madrid to sign Luis Suarez] the club called me and told me: 'What's your opinion on Luis Suarez?' And I replied: 'Are you serious?'," Simeone said in an interview with ESPN show F360.

"Don't ask me, let's go for it and they let me speak to him. When I spoke to him, the first thing that I said to him was: 'Look, Luis, we need to win and you want to win, so the door is open."

While Suarez already said he is thankful to Atletico for rescuing from Barcelona, to Simeone he was impressed by the zeal he showed to play for the club after all the drama that happened on his departure from Barca.

"There are players that are blessed with magic, like Suarez, who is a winner," Simeone went on. "He arrived with all the talk about his exit from Barcelona and he came with the rebelliousness of a 20-year-old kid, with an enthusiasm, with the desire to show that he still had it...and when a guy, who is used to winner, comes to a team that needs to win...the year ahead can look good."