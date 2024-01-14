Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live: When and where to watch El Clasico live on TV, online in India? Probable teams

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Barcelona's Gavi and Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior in the last El Classico game in October 2023

Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid will clash in the first El Clasico of the year 2024 on Sunday evening. Regarded as the biggest football match in the world, both teams meet in the final of the Spanish Super Cup, also known as Supercopa de Espana, at Riyadh's King Saud University Stadium in Saudi Arabia for the second consecutive year.

Barcelona remain the most successful team in this tournament with 14 titles, two more than their arch-rivals. Barcelona beat Real Madrid in the last edition's final at the same venue by 3-1 and will target a first El Classico win of the season on Sunday.

Real Madrid defeated city rivals Atletico Madrid by 5-3 in the semi-final while Barcelona defeated Osasuna in their last game to reach the final. Barcelona will be without their key players Gavi, Raphina, Inigo Martinez and goalkeeper Mac-Andre ter Stegen due to injury. Real Madrid will also miss the injured trio of Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao and David Alaba.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of Barcelona vs Real Madrid final in India:

When is Barcelona vs Real Madrid match?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid match will be played on Sunday, January 14

At what time does the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match begin?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid match will begin at 10:30 PM Local Time (Riyadh) and 12:30 AM IST (January 15)

Where is the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match being played?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid match will be played at Riyadh's King Saud University Stadium (Saudi Arabia)

Where can you watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match on TV in India?

Unfortunately, El Clasico is not available on TV in India. The game is only available on Movistar (Spain) and ESPN HD (USA) for telecast.

Where can you watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match online in India?

Indian fans watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match online on the FanCode website and app but not for free

Spanish Super Cup Final Possible Playing XIs

Barcelona XI: Inaki Pena; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Alejandro Balde; Pedri, Frenckie de Jong, Ilkay Gundogan; Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Joao Felix

Real Madrid XI: Kepa Arrizabalaga; Dani Carvajal, Anotonio Rudiger, Nacho, Ferland Mendyy; Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Luka Modric; Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr