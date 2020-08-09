Barcelona always dangerous, says Robert Lewandowski ahead of Champions League quarterfinals

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has emphasised that he is fully focused on the clash against FC Barcelona after the German champions thrashed Chelsea 4-1 on Saturday to advance into the Champions League quarterfinals.

Lewandowski needed just 10 minutes to break the deadlock against Chelsea as he converted a penalty, while in the closing stages he made it 4-1 through a stunning header after receiving a cross from Alvaro Odriozola' from the right wing.

Bayern crushed Chelsea 7-1 on aggregate to secure their place in the Champions League quarterfinals, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The important thing is that we played well in attack, scored goals and had fun on the pitch," Lewandowski told Sky Sports after the game.

In the quarterfinal, Bayern will face Barcelona after the Catalans beat Napoli. "Barcelona are always dangerous. They play great football. We should show our quality from the first minute. We have to remember this is just one game," said Lewandowski.

The Polish forward is on the way to become the Champions League's top scorer in a single season as he leads with 13 goals. The 31-year-old has a chance to break the record set by Cristiano Ronaldo, who found the net 17 times in the 2013/14 season.

"It's not a goal for me. We have few more games in the knockout round and I am just happy when I score and create goals," said Lewandowski.

The clash between FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich is scheduled on August 14.

