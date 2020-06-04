Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Right now Robert Lewandowski is better option than Cristiano Ronaldo: Thomas Muller

Bayern Munich's midfield maestro Thomas Muller said he rather likes to play with teammate Robert Lewandowski than the two football greats Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

During a remote news conference, Muller was asked who would he like play alongside in his team - Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

Muller hailed the Barcelona talisman and Juventus star and called them outstanding but claims he rather likes to play with Lewandowski, who is the leading goal-scorer in Europe right now.

Muller said that earlier in his career when he played as a receiving strike he wished to play with Messi.

"Maybe in my past years I would like to play with Leo Messi, because in the first six or seven years of my career, I was more the receiving striker," Muller said.

"I got the ball in the box and tried to score. In the moment right now, in my very good shape at the moment, I assist many goals.

Muller claims based on his current playing style he prefers a player like Ronaldo by his side to score goals. He further said that Lewandowski is a better option than Ronaldo at the moment.

"Maybe now I need more a Cristiano Ronaldo to score the goals, but we at Bayern have Robert 'Lewan-goal-ski'! I think maybe right now he is the better option than Cristiano.

"I played against both [Messi and Ronaldo], I won against both, I lost against both," he said.

The Bayern Munich's heaped praises on Messi and Ronaldo and said they are not like normal very good players in the world of football.

"They are very, very good, they are special, they are not like normal very good players in the world of football. They are outstanding because they play always at the limit.

"Always, their whole 10 years, they score 50 goals each year. That's crazy.

"On my way to the World Cup, we won with Germany against both. On my way to several Champions League finals, we won against both.

"Every football player needs also the team, and that's why we love football so much," he added.

Muller has been enjoying great form in the ongoing season as he provided 18 assists till now in Bundesliga. Meanwhile, Lewandowski has netted 29 goals in the German league this season.

